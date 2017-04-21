BRIEF-United Food Holdings says unit entered into MoU

April 21 (Reuters) - United Food Holdings Limited:

* Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition

* Pearlfield China Limited entered into a memorandum of understanding with Tsang Miu Wan

* Deal at aggregate purchase consideration of rmb16 million

* MOU in relation to proposed acquisition of 80% of entire issued and paid up capital of really time trading limited

* Vendor undertakes that consolidated profit of target group shall not be less than rmb2 million for each of FY ended 31 dec 2017, 31 dec 2018 and 31 dec 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: