Feb 20 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United Insurance Holdings Corp reports financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.49

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Insurance Holdings Corp says book value per share increased 0.4 pct from $11.11 at December 31, 2015, to $11.15 at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: