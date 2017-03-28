BRIEF-United Internet buys 29.9 pct stake in rankingCoach

March 28 (Reuters) - United Internet AG

* Says acquires 29.93% stake in rankingCoach

* Says bought stake in course of a capital increase, via United Internet Investment Holding GmbH

* Says in addition to equity stake, rankingCoach and United Internet subsidiary 1&1 Internet SE have signed a long-term cooperation agreement for 1&1 to use the online marketing solutions of rankingCoach as part of its hosting and cloud products marketed in Europe and North America

* Says transaction is still subject to approval by relevant anti-trust authorities