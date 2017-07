July 17 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG:

* ‍ACCOMPANYING VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH : FINAL ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.78 PERCENT​

* TOGETHER WITH ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDING, UNITED INTERNET NOW DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY HOLDS A TOTAL STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 30.95 PERCENT IN DRILLISCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)