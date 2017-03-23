March 23 United Internet AG
* FY EBIT rose 19.5 percent to 647.2 million eur
* FY sales rose 6.3 percent to 3.949 billion eur
* Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97
million
* EBITDA grows by 11.0% to eur 840.6 million
* Operating EPS up 23.1% to eur 2.13
* Dividend increased to eur 0.80 per share
* Guidance 2017: increase of approx. 800,000 in customer
contracts, sales growth of approx. 7%, EBITDA increase of
approx. 12%
* In 2018, company expects over 20 million customer
contracts in total
* EBITDA in 2018 is expected to grow by approx. 10% and thus
exceed eur 1 billion for first time
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: