4 months ago
BRIEF-United Labels Q1 EBIT up at 0.5 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-United Labels Q1 EBIT up at 0.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - United Labels AG:

* Improved earnings in the first quarter

* Group revenue stands at 7.0 million euros ($7.63 million)after Q1

* Q1 post-tax profit for group improved to 0.2 million euros (prev. year: 0.1 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA rose to 0.7 million euros (prev. year: 0.5 million euros)

* Overall, growth target for group revenue in 2017 financial year stands at 2-7 pct. Based on current projections, EBIT is expected to lie between 1.7 million and 2.7 million euros in 2017

* Q1 EBIT increased to 0.5 million euros (prev. year: 0.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

