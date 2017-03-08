FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q2 earnings per share $0.50
March 8, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q2 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc:

* United Natural Foods Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.49 to $2.54

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $9.38 billion to $9.46 billion

* Q2 sales $2.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.33 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $2.53 to $2.58

* In second half of fiscal 2017, co expects to incur restructuring charges of between $3.5 million and $4.0 million

* United Natural Foods - in second half of fiscal 2017 expects to incur restructuring charges of between $3.5 million and $4.0 million before taxes

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.54, revenue view $9.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be approximately 0.5% to 0.6% of estimated fiscal 2017 net sales

* United Natural Foods - company estimates elimination or relocation of about 265 positions under plan that will be largely completed in Q3 fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

