BRIEF-United Overseas Bank says Q4 NPAT S$739 million versus S$788 million

Feb 17 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd

* Recommend payment of a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents (2015: final dividend of 35 cents) per ordinary share

* Q4 npat s$739 million versus s$788 million

* Qtrly fee and commission income s$531 million versus s$480 million

* Q4 net interest margin 1.69 percent versus 1.79 percent

* Q4 npl ratio 1.5 percent versus 1.4 percent

* Q4 net interest income s$ 1,276 million versus s$1,277 million

* Q4 return on equity 9.4 xx percent versus 10.8 percent

* Q4 end common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 13.0 percent versus 13 percent

* Q4 return on equity 9.4 percent versus 10.8 percent