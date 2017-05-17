FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Overseas Bank sees lower NPL from oil and gas sector in 2017
May 17, 2017 / 9:50 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-United Overseas Bank sees lower NPL from oil and gas sector in 2017

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd:

* "UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"

* "Singapore mortgage portfolio will remain resilient, with no systemic signs of asset quality risk as interest rates, unemployment expected to remain conducive"

* "Long-term structural drivers for Asia remain intact"

* "We do not expect widespread asset quality deterioration in 2017, barring unforeseen developments" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

