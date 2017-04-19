BRIEF-United Pacific Industries' unit to buy Shining International for HK$12.5 mln

April 19 (Reuters) - United Pacific Industries Ltd

* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Agreement at consideration of HK$12.5 million

* Deal pursuant to which purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares

* Immediately after completion group would commence a new business segment of financial services in Hong Kong

* Purchaser is best process investments limited; target company is Shining International Holdings Limited