FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Parcel reports Q3 earnings per share $1.45
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / in 8 minutes

BRIEF-United Parcel reports Q3 earnings per share $1.45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* Strong UPS execution drives positive 3Q results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.85 to $6.10

* UPS qtrly ‍U.S. Operating profit of $1.2 billion, includes $50 million of negative hurricane impact​

* UPS - Qtrly U.S. Domestic segment revenue $9,649 million versus $9,289 m‍​ln

* UPS - Qtrly international segment revenue $3,364 million versus $3,024 million

* UPS - Qtrly U.S. Domestic segment operating profit $1,182 million versus $1,252 million

* UPS - Qtrly international segment operating profit $627 million versus $576 million

* UPS - Qtrly consolidated revenue $15,978 million versus $14,928 m‍​ln

* UPS sees ‍operating penalties for ongoing facility investments and saturday deployment will be approximately $60 million in q4​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $15.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UPS - 2017 adjusted diluted eps guidance includes about $400 million, or $0.30 per share of pre-tax currency headwinds‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.01, revenue view $64.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.