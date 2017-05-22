BRIEF-China Fortune Investments announces retirement of two Executive Directors
Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors
May 22 United Radiant Technology Corp :
* Says it revises dividend payment plan to pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share instead of T$2 per share, for 2016
* RESOLVED ON THURSDAY TO SUSPEND FOLLOWING COMPANIES AS OF JUNE 16: ECOTECH POLSKA SA, GLOBAL TRADE SA, GPPI SA, MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SA, MEGA SONIC SA, MGM SYSTEMS SA, MOBIMEDIA SOLUTION SA, PERMA FIX MEDICAL SA, PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU BETONOW PREFABET BIALE BLOTA SA AND VERTE SA