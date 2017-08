Feb 22 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc-

* United Rentals announces pricing of add-on offering of $250 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2026 and $250 million of 5.500% senior notes due 2027

* United Rentals -unit priced $250 million offering of its 5.875% senior notes due 2026 at an issue price of 104.625% of aggregate principal for yield of 5.253%