April 19, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc-

* United Rentals announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Rentals Inc - raises 2017 guidance to reflect acquisition of nes rentals

* United Rentals Inc sees fy 2017 total revenue $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion

* United rentals inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $2.835 billion to $2.985 billion

* United Rentals Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $800 million to $900 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $6.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

