FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q2 adj. EPS $2.37, raises 2017 guidance
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 9:25 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q2 adj. EPS $2.37, raises 2017 guidance

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc

* United rentals announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.37

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.65

* Q2 revenue $1.597 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.56 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United rentals inc - raises 2017 guidance

* United rentals inc sees FY 2017 total revenue $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion

* United rentals sees FY17 net rental capital expenditures $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion, after gross purchases of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion

* United rentals sees fy17 adjusted EBITDA $2.95 billion to $3.03 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.