Peru copper output up 5.42 pct in Feb. from year earlier

LIMA, April 15 Peru's copper production rose by 5.42 percent in February from the same month a year earlier, the slowest growth rate in two years as the Andean country wrestles with infrastructure damage caused by torrential rains, official data showed on Saturday. The Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a statement that copper production totaled 178,283 tonnes in February. Peru's entire mining sector, a key part of the economy, grew just 1.47 percent in February, compar