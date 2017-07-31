FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-United States Steel announces proposed senior notes offering
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Lawsuit says Wells Fargo auto insurance charges were a fraud
Business
Lawsuit says Wells Fargo auto insurance charges were a fraud
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics: sources
Sports
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics: sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 6:24 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-United States Steel announces proposed senior notes offering

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* United States Steel Corporation announces proposed senior notes offering

* Intention to offer $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, for redemption of all of its 7.00% Senior Notes due 2018

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, for redemption of all of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021

* To use proceeds, with cash on hand, for redemption of all of its 7.50% Senior Notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.