BRIEF-United States Steel Corp Q1 loss per share $1.03

April 25 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* United States Steel Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United States Steel Corp sees 2017 net earnings of approximately $260 million, or $1.50 per share, and adjusted ebitda of approximately $1.1 billion

* United States Steel Corp qtrly net sales $2,725 million versus $2,341 million in q1 2016

* United States Steel Corp - 2017 estimated impact due to change in accounting method is an approximately $175 million decrease in operating expense

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: