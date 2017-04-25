FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-United States Steel Corp Q1 loss per share $1.03
April 25, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-United States Steel Corp Q1 loss per share $1.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* United States Steel Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United States Steel Corp sees 2017 net earnings of approximately $260 million, or $1.50 per share, and adjusted ebitda of approximately $1.1 billion

* United States Steel Corp qtrly net sales $2,725 million versus $2,341 million in q1 2016

* United States Steel Corp - 2017 estimated impact due to change in accounting method is an approximately $175 million decrease in operating expense

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

