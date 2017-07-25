FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-United States Steel Corp reports Q2 earnings $1.48/shr
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Russia
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
World
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 9:06 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-United States Steel Corp reports Q2 earnings $1.48/shr

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp

* United States Steel Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Results for our European segment declined compared with Q1 due to an unfavorable first-in-first-out (FIFO) inventory impact

* Qtrly ‍net sales $3.14 billion versus $2.58 billion

* Sees ‍2017 net earnings of approximately $300 million, or $1.70 per share​

* 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook of approximately $1.1 billion

* United States Steel Corp sees FY 2017 flat-rolled EBITDA of about $750 million

* Q2 net sales $3,144 million versus $2,584 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $2.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.