April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* United Steelworkers Local 1976 ratify five-year agreement with CP

* Says agreement ensures wage increases of 2 percent each year over term of contract

* New agreement takes effect Jan. 1, 2018

* Co, USW Local 1976 announced that five-year labour agreement covering about 600 employees in Canada has been ratified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: