BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 United Steelworkers Local 8888:
* United Steelworkers Local 8888- has reached tentative agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries
* United Steelworkers says local 8888 bargaining committee has recommended ratification of new pact
* United Steelworkers Local 8888 - tentative agreement is on a new collective bargaining agreement covering Newport news shipbuilding employees
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.