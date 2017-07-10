BRIEF-Myokardia files for offering of up to 9.2 shares of common stock by selling stockholders
* Myokardia Inc files for offering of up to 9.2 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
July 10 United Steelworkers Local 8888:
* United Steelworkers Local 8888- has reached tentative agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries
* United Steelworkers says local 8888 bargaining committee has recommended ratification of new pact
* United Steelworkers Local 8888 - tentative agreement is on a new collective bargaining agreement covering Newport news shipbuilding employees
* Graphic Packaging completes acquisition of Carton Craft Corporation