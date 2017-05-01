BRIEF-United Technologies prices offering of $1,000 mln aggregate principal amount of 1.900 pct notes due 2020

May 1 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* United Technologies prices offering of senior notes

* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020

* United Technologies Corp says has also priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.050% notes due 2047

* United Technologies Corp -priced $800 million aggregate principal amount of 2.800% notes due 2024, $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.125% notes due 2027

* United Technologies Corp - priced an offering o $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.300% notes due 2022