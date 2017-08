April 3 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* United Therapeutics-regulatory delays will result in postponement of planned U.S. launch of remosynch implantable system for remodulin until 2018

* United therapeutics - in order to launch remosynch in U.S, medtronic and co have been pursuing parallel regulatory filings relating to device and drug