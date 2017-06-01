FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Therapeutics enters into agreement with Citibank relating to share repurchase program
June 1, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-United Therapeutics enters into agreement with Citibank relating to share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp

* United Therapeutics Corp - on May 31, 2017, co entered into agreement with Citibank, N.A. relating to a collared accelerated share repurchase program

* United Therapeutics Corp says pursuant to terms of agreement, company will purchase $250 million of its common stock

* United Therapeutics Corp says asr program is scheduled to be completed in Q4 of 2017

* United Therapeutics Corp - on June 1, 2017, co expects to borrow $250 million aggregate principal amount under its revolving credit facility

* United Therapeutics Corp says proceeds of revolving loans will be used to pay initial purchase price of its common stock to Citibank under asr program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

