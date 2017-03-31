FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-United Therapeutics says Patent Trial and Appeal Board found that all claims of '393 patent are not patentable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* United Therapeutics announces decision from patent trial and appeal board and issuance of new patents

* Patent Trial and Appeal Board found that all claims of '393 patent are not patentable

* '393 patent remains valid and enforceable until appeals have been exhausted

* Evaluating options including exercising right of appeal to U.S. Court of Appeals or first requesting a rehearing before PTAB

* Anticipates related patents; U.S. Patent Nos. 9,593,066 and 9,604,901, should be less susceptible to challenge than '393 patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

