April 24, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-United Urban Investment to take out term loan of 8,900 yen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - United Urban Investment Corp:

* Says it will take out a loan of 2,500 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, with an interest rate of one month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.34 percent and maturity on Dec. 20, 2027

* Says it will take out another loan of 2,400 million yen from Mizuho Bank Ltd, with an interest rate of 0.54446 percent and maturity on June 22, 2026

* Says it will take out another loan of 1,500 million yen from Development Bank of Japan, Inc., with an interest rate of 0.42761 percent and maturity on Sep. 20, 2024

* Says it will take out another loan of 1,500 million yen from Resona Bank Limited, with an interest rate of one month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.23 percent and maturity on June 20, 2024

* Says it will take out another loan of 1,000 million yen from The Gunma Bank, Ltd, with an interest rate of 0.34189 percent and maturity on March 22, 2022

* Effective date April 26, 2017

* Says to use the proceeds to acquire real estate

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YZ69i4

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

