Feb 21 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc:

* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc

* Companies continue to expect merger to close in first half of 2017

* Unitedhealth Group Inc - offer is scheduled to expire at 12:01 a.m., New York city time on Tuesday, March 21, 2017