FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group reports Q1 revenue of $48.7 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group reports Q1 revenue of $48.7 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.37

* Q1 earnings per share $2.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 revenues of $48.7 billion grew 9.4% year-over-year

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - UnitedHealth Group raised its financial outlook, now expecting 2017 revenues of approximately $200 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.65 to $9.85

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $9.10 to $9.30

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 2017 consolidated medical care ratio of 82.4 percent increased 70 basis points year-over-year

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Management projects cash flows from operations of approximately $12 billion for 2017

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 2017 consolidated medical care ratio was impacted by a 150 basis point increase from health insurance tax moratorium

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $48.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.51, revenue view $198.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.