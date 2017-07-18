FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UnitedHealth sees 2017 adjusted net earnings $9.75 to $9.90 per share
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 10:18 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-UnitedHealth sees 2017 adjusted net earnings $9.75 to $9.90 per share

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc

* Unitedhealth group inc - second quarter revenues of $50.1 billion grew 8% year-over-year‍​

* Unitedhealth group inc - second quarter net earnings of $2.32 per share grew 28% year-over-year‍​

* Unitedhealth group inc - raised its outlook for 2017 gaap net earnings to a range of $9.20 to $9.35 per share

* Unitedhealth group inc - second quarter adjusted net earnings of $2.46 per share ‍​

* Unitedhealth group inc - raised its outlook for 2017 adjusted net earnings to a range of $9.75 to $9.90 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $50.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unitedhealth group inc - q2 2017 consolidated medical care ratio of 82.2 percent increased 20 basis points year-over-year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* unitedhealth-unitedhealthcare’s withdrawals from aca individual markets, aca health insurance tax deferral, reduced consolidated q2 revenue by about $1.8 billion ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

