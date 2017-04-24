BRIEF-Uniti Group announces pricing of notes offering

April 24 (Reuters) - Uniti Group Inc

* Announces pricing of notes offering

* Uniti Group Inc - priced their previously announced offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024

* Uniti Group Inc - notes will be issued at an issue price of 100.500%, plus accrued interest from December 15, 2016

* Uniti Group Inc - following completion of Southern Light deal, notes expected to be exchanged for 7.125% senior notes due 2024