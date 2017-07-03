UPDATE 1-British ministers want post-Brexit drug regulation deal with EU
* Drugmakers hope for some form of reciprocal regulation (Adds detail on EMA, comment from ABPI and Shire CEO)
July 3 Uniti Group Inc:
* Uniti Group Inc- co and uniti group lp llc entered into an amended and restated agreement of limited partnership of Uniti Group Lp
* Uniti Group-under agreement limited partners generally to not have right to exercise control or management over business, affairs of operating partnership
* Uniti Group Inc- under amended and restated agreement, limited partners generally will have no power to remove general partner Source text (bit.ly/2uiFP4S) Further company coverage:
* Drugmakers hope for some form of reciprocal regulation (Adds detail on EMA, comment from ABPI and Shire CEO)
SASBACHWALDEN, Germany, July 3 Euro zone growth is stronger than expected and this will enable the European Central Bank to slowly normalize its monetary policy and end a "crazy situation" of negative interest rates, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.