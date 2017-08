April 17 (Reuters) - Uniti Group Inc:

* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock

* Uniti Group Inc says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock in amount of approximately $450.0 million

* Uniti Group - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund portion of cash consideration payable for acquisitions of Southern Light, Hunt Telecommunications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: