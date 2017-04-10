FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Uniti Group to acquire Southern Light
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Uniti Group to acquire Southern Light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Uniti Group Inc -

* To acquire Southern Light

* Deal for approximately $700 million in cash and equity

* Expects to achieve annual run-rate cost savings related to acquisition of southern light of $10 million within 24 months after closing

* Deal consideration consists of $635 million in cash and issuance of approximately 2.5 million operating partnership units

* Transaction is intended to be leverage neutral on a pro forma basis following expected permanent financing

* Expects to fund transaction with cash on hand, proceeds from potential debt or equity financings, borrowings under revolving credit facility

* Received committed financing from CitiGroup, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and RBC Capital Markets LLC for entire cash portion of purchase price

* Expects to fund transaction with cash on hand, proceeds from potential debt or equity financings and borrowings under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.