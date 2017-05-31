FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unitil's maine local natural gas distribution utility files rate case
May 31, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Unitil's maine local natural gas distribution utility files rate case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Unitil Corp

* ‍Its maine local natural gas distribution utility filed rate case requesting approval to increase its natural gas distribution base rates

* Requested an increase of $6.0 million in base revenue, or an increase of approximately 7 percent over total operating revenue, for effect on July 1, 2017​

* ‍Filing also includes a proposal to renew and expand targeted infrastructure replacement adjustment tariff for a period of four years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

