BRIEF-Unitil's maine local natural gas distribution utility files rate case

May 31 (Reuters) - Unitil Corp

* ‍Its maine local natural gas distribution utility filed rate case requesting approval to increase its natural gas distribution base rates

* Requested an increase of $6.0 million in base revenue, or an increase of approximately 7 percent over total operating revenue, for effect on July 1, 2017​

* ‍Filing also includes a proposal to renew and expand targeted infrastructure replacement adjustment tariff for a period of four years​