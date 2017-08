April 5 (Reuters) - Unitykapital Assurance Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium earned of 1.56 bln naira vs 2.10 bln naira year ago

* FY profit before taxation of 235.2 mln naira vs 411.1 mln naira year ago

* Says dividend will not be declared for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 Source: bit.ly/2oGFaar Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)