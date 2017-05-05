BRIEF-Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
May 5 Univar Inc
* Univar reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Univar inc - raising guidance for full year, to deliver mid-to-high single digit adjusted ebitda growth
* Univar inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted ebitda growth of mid single digits from last year's $148.2 million
* Univar inc - univar is now expecting mid-single digit ebitda growth in first half of this year
* Univar inc qtrly net sales of $2.0 billion equaled prior year, despite 3 percent lower volumes
* Q1 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM