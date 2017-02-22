FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Univar reports Q4 sales of $1.8 billion
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Univar reports Q4 sales of $1.8 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Univar Inc

* Univar reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Univar Inc - Univar expects to deliver mid-single digit adjusted EBITDA growth in 2017

* Univar Inc - For Q1 of 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA to be slightly above last year's Q1 of $134.1 million

* Qtrly total consolidated net sales $1.81 billion versus $1.97 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Univar Inc - Expects low single digit adjusted EBITDA growth in first half, "accelerating" to near double-digit growth by year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

