May 18(Reuters) - Universal Engeisha Co Ltd

* Says it will sell its entire 210 shares (a 100 percent stake) of its Kyoto-based unit engaged in landscaping business, to Horikiriteien, for 18.7 million yen

* Says transaction date will be May 18

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tG8RVu

