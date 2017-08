May 30 (Reuters) - Universal Entertainment Corp

* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25

* Says a shareholder of the co have filed a lawsuit against 13 directors of the co, including current directors and former directors, claiming compensation, with Tokyo District Court, on April 27, 2015

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wfCyVh

