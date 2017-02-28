FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Universal Health Q4 EPS $1.78
February 28, 2017 / 11:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Universal Health Q4 EPS $1.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc

* Universal health services inc sees 2017 adjusted eps $7.70 per share to $8.20 per share

* Universal health services inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $475 million to $500 million

* Universal health services, inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year earnings and 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $2.48 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.47 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $1.78

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $10.62 billion to $10.76 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.11, revenue view $10.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

