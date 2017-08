April 27 (Reuters) - Universal Logistics Holdings Inc

* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 REVENUE $284.4 MILLION

* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS - DURING QUARTER ENDED APRIL 1, 2017, UNIVERSAL MOVED 80,262 LOADS COMPARED TO 79,038 DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: