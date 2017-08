March 28 (Reuters) - Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd:

* For year ended 31 dec 2016, revenue amounted to approximately RMB2.70 billion, representing an increase of 23.1 percent

* Proposed final dividend of HK$0.17 (2015: HK$0.13) per ordinary share

* Fy profit attributable RMB872.3 million versus RMB658.5 million