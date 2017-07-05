BRIEF-Textile products firm Xinfengming and unit to invest $93 mln in chemical fibre firm
* Says it and unit plan to invest $93 million to set up chemical fibre firm
July 5 Universal Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 26
LONDON, July 5 British online grocer Ocado has seen a pick-up in enquiries from U.S. supermarket groups interested in possible partnership deals in the wake of Amazon's $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods, its boss said on Wednesday.