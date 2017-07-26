FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal Stainless reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:07 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Universal Stainless reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* Universal Stainless reports significantly improved Q2 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 sales $52.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $50.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Recovery that began in Q1 2017 continued to show traction in q2

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products-as co enters q3 & h2 2017, business conditions & demand remain positive with continued strength in order entry & backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

