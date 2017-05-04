FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute reports Q2 loss per share $0.12
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute reports Q2 loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Universal Technical Institute Inc

* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $82.5 million versus $88.2 million

* Qtrly revenues were $166.7 million, compared to $178.0 million, and excluded $9.4 million and $10.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $78.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI now expects revenue to be down in mid-to-high single digits in fiscal 2017

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI reaffirms its goal to grow student starts in second half of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.