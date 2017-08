Aug 1 (Reuters) - UNIWHEELS AG:

* COUNTER-MOTION BY MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH A LOWER DIVIDEND PER SHARE

* ‍SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL GERMANY PROPOSES FY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 FOR EACH NON-PAR VALUE SHARE ENTITLED TO DIVIDENDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)