Deals of the day-Vnesheconombank, Stada, MetLife
July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
July 10 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 2,377.72 yen per share, to raise 9.84 billion yen in total, through public offering
* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 2,377.72 yen per share, to raise up to 1.45 billion yen in total, through private placement
* The previous plan was disclosed June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lqdf93
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan