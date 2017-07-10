July 10 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 2,377.72 yen per share, to raise 9.84 billion yen in total, through public offering

* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 2,377.72 yen per share, to raise up to 1.45 billion yen in total, through private placement

* The previous plan was disclosed June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lqdf93

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)