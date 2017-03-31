FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 3:21 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Unizo holdings subsidiaries to acquire properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Unizo holdings Co Ltd

* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company

* Says acquisition price at $193.5 million (21.49 billion yen)

*Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Eight, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Delaware-based property from Limited Liability Company

* Says acquisition price at $65.5 million (7.27 billion yen)

* Transaction period from April 27 to May 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cInryC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

