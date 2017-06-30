BRIEF-Bank of Communications to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
June 30 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 4.1 million new shares via public offerings
* Co will issue 610,000 shares via private placement with subscription date on July 27 and payment date on July 28
* Says further details will be disclosed later
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YNbL37
MOSCOW, June 30 Russia's finance ministry expects the country's largest bank, Sberbank, to sharply increase its dividends over the next three years, according to ministry budget forecasts seen by Reuters.